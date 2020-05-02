13 Reasons Why Season 4: Relate Release Date, Cast, Plot And Future We Know Need So Far

- Advertisement -

BACKGROUND:

’13 Reasons Why’ is an American teen drama web television series, which has been subject to a lot of controversies because of its sensitive storyline. Originally developed for Netflix as limited series by Brian Yorkey, based on the 2007 novel Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher.

All the teen fans have been anticipating the return of their favourite show with the latest and the last season on Netflix.

There are a lot of expectations by the fans regarding the final season and how things will be wrapped up. Let’s see what we know until now.

13 REASONS WHY: When is season 4 coming out?

On August 1, 2019, it was announced that the series had been renewed for a fourth and final season. Until now, no release date has been confirmed, but it was speculated that the final season of Thirteen Reasons Why would drop around September 2020, after the productions get over with. But, sadly, this is not the case right now because of the lockdown amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Yes, the production of the show is at a halt, and the expected release date would be around the end of 2020 or early 2021!

Who will we see in Season 4? CAST:

Season four of 13 Reasons Why will include Dylan Minnette playing the role of Clay Jensen, Alisha Boe playing the role of Jessica, Zack will be portrayed by Ross Butler. Also, Tony will be played by Christian Navarro, Justin by Brandon Flynn, and Alex by Miles Heizer. These characters are likely to return back for season four. Hannah and Bryce could also make a comeback if there were some scenes shown from the past.

What will happen in the fourth season?

Expectations are set high by every #13ReasonsWhy fan for their treasured show to come to an end after the way the third season ended.

The show is based on mystery and teenage problems, resulting in chaos and hurt, and the writers and directors intend to end the show the same way.

[SPOILER ALERT]

The third season revealed Bryce’s murderer, and even though everyone believed the killer would eventually turn out to be Clay Jensen, surprisingly, it was Alex, all this time.

The season three ended yet again on a cliffhanger, with a bag full of guns being drawn out of the river. Who did they belong to do? Will Monty get his justice finally? Will there be a twist in the genre for the final season?

All of these questions can only be answered when the final season drops. All we can do is wait!