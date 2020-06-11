13 reasons why 4: Plot, cast, release date and latest update

- Advertisement -

The wait is finally over. The finale season is finally here and is arriving on June 5. The show has been a serious talk and also one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The announcement of the finale has made fans a little sad and emotional but it seems they are excited to experience the emotional roller coaster. Though the show is not recommended by everyone because of the content, it is also many people’s favourite. I mean who didn’t cry for “The night we met”. The announcement of the finale video from Netflix was very emotional indeed. The cast of the show got a lot of popularity after the show especially Katherine Langford, Alisha Boe, and Brandon Flynn.

The plot of Season 4:

The drama is originally written as a book of the same name by Jay Asher which was later developed into a limited series for Netflix. It is to be noted that this is the finale and things are about to come to an end. It all began with the death of Hannah Baker and the show itself was very intriguing. Season one was a huge success and binge watchable. Season two took a whole different turn with a lot of character development and interesting characters. There are lots of characters to concentrate on like Clay, Tyler, Bryce, Justin, Jessica, and more.

In Season 4, we will see what happens after the death of Bryce Walker. The story will also focus on Monty’s situation. Season 3 left a lot of elements behind like Justin and Jessica and Ani. Also, let’s not forget the guns that are found by a person after hiding it in the riverbank which is got from Tyler.

The cast of Season 4:

Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Devin druid as Tyler, Christian Navvora as Tony and Timothy Granaderos as Monty.

Release date and trailer:

The show is set to be released on June 5. It is premiering on Netflix. It is also to be considered that it is one of the Netflix Originals.

The official trailer is available on YouTube. Like always, the fourth season is also expected to have 10 episodes.