13 Reason Why Season 4: On This Show, There Are Lot Of Hope Release Here

By- Aditya Kondal

13 Reason Why Season 4

13 Reasons Why is an American teen drama web series. The show takes its inspiration from Jay Asher’s 2007 novel of the same name.

The first season of the show was released on 31st March 2017 on Netflix. After three successful seasons in August 2019, the show was renewed for its fourth and final season.

Release Date

Season 4 is all set to hit our screens on 5th June 2020.

Cast

  • Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen
  • Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla
  • Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis
  • Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley
  • Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey
  • Devin Druid as Tyler Down
  • Grace Saif as Ani Achola
  • Josh Hamilton as Mr. Jensen
  • Amy Hargreaves as Lainie Jensen
  • Miles Heizer as Alex Standall
  • Jan Luis Castellanos as Diego Torres
  • Gary Sinise as Dr. Robert Ellman
  • Deaken Bluman as Winston

Apart from them, we’re also likely to see Bryce Walker and Montgomery De La Cruz in flashbacks.

Plot

Season 4 will be in continuation of the previous season. We’ll be seeing Winston seeking justice for Monty after he was killed in prison.

Also, we’ll be seeing Sheriff Diaz continuing his investigation after finding guns in the river. Which will most likely put Clay, Tyler, and Tony in the spotlight? As they Clay and Tony had thrown the weapons in the river after Tyler had tried to attack the school at the Spring Fling.

In addition to all this, we’ll be seeing all our main characters preparing for their graduations while also trying to tackle the undesirable situations they’ll find themselves in the coming season.

Trailer

There are no trailers available for the upcoming season. Stay tuned for further updates. We’ll update as soon as possible.

 

Also Read:  The Dragon Prince Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot And What’s More?
Also Read:  The Kissing Booth 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

Are We Going To See Montogomery De La Cruz Again?

Yes, we are surely going to see Montogomery in the coming season since we saw Timothy, who plays the role of Montgomery De La Cruz in the final table reading.

In the upcoming season, we might see Montgomery in flashbacks portraying his side of the story and what went down with him in prison.

