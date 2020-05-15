Home Movies “Fantastic Beasts 3” Release Date, Plot And All You Need to Know...
"Fantastic Beasts 3" Release Date, Plot And All You Need to Know About the movie!!

By- Rahul Kumar
Do not we just enjoy the best selling writer J.K. Rowling? Rowling has attracted a shift in the literature globe. Whether it was the Harry Potter franchise also it had been the Fantastic Beasts series. Not the novels but the films based on these books were so astonishing that individuals can not get them. It attracts joy that is huge.

Fantastic Beast is a spin-off and the prequel of this Harry Potter Franchise. This film is the introduction of Rowling’s as a screenwriter. The film is a generation of J.K. Rowling and the first film of this Franchise”Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” published on the 10th of November 2016. The film became a film that was 8th.

PLOT

The narrative revolves around an adventurer magician that has a briefcase but not a normal instance. He stops from the town of New York, in which his case becomes lost. The situation had animals and was that the case using its expandable globe. Nonetheless, these beasts escape the briefcase and get started drifting from the muggle world.

CAST

The film stars Eddie Redmayne at the Function of Newt Scamander, Katherine Waterston, at the role of Tina Goldstein, Dan Fogler, at the Use of Jacob Kowalski, together with Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Samantha Morton, Jon Voight, Carmen Ejogo, along with Colin Farrell.

FANTASTIC BEASTS 3

The second picture of the franchise”Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” took on the box office around the 16th of November 2018. The fans adored the film better. In terms of the addition to the franchise, the film remains unnamed. According to the sources, the film is scheduled to start in the spring of 2020. However, it may start but there’s not any news of delay as of this moment. The film is said to premiere in November of 2021.
