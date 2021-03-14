﻿Black Mirror Season 6: The Release Date, Cast, Story, And All The Latest News Are All Available Here!!!

Starcast -There is no official announcement on the Black Mirror season 6 cast. Every season introduces a new ensemble, so it’s anyone’s guess who will join the cast for the highly awaited next season.

Unless the series is renewed in 2021 or 2022, we should expect season 6 of ‘Black Mirror’ to air in late 2022 or early 2023.

Black Mirror is a Netflix original series that explores autonomous and advanced technologies in a futuristic world. Each episode delves into a different aspect of our daily lives, such as privacy, entertainment, robotics, virtual reality, smart homes, and social media.

Black Mirror has depicted the possibilities of neurotechnology in an imaginative way when considering various facets of our society. It’s also piqued interest in the field of Speculative or Futures Design, which is a way of imagining and predicting potential futures while also offering a prism through which we can see ourselves more clearly.

Every episode offers innumerable cautionary moments which show the advantages and setbacks of various technologies. It prompts discussion about how we can improve our decision-making as our behaviors evolve over time and better plan our potential futures. The series explores the impactful implications that emerge as a result of technical flaws, with the intention of stimulating conversation about how we can support our future self by making smart decisions nowadays.

Charlie Brooker — the Black Mirror creator — said that the 6th season on a radio show in a popular dystopian TV show was on hold about a month ago. He explained during the live conference that he didn’t feel the dark future he was presenting now fit for the public. ‘I don’t know at the moment which stomach will fall for society’s stories,’ explained the Brooker.

“No black mirror episodes, therefore I don’t work away.”Brooker was right to say: we are in a Black Mirror episode when he decided to stop for the sixth season while a new meme around the Internet began circulating. But how can he be mistaken? For a decade now, the creative thought and created fantasy worlds.

So if Brooker recreates the show for the sixth season, we will see some new faces that bring new stories to life. Furthermore, creator charlie hinted that characters were overlapping, which means there is little chance of some actors returning to retake their characters. If not, we can see different roles depicted by them.